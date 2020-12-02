UK is STILL not ready for Brexit, say Business Leaders.

-- Advertisement --



The National Audit Office released last week a report on preparations for the end of the transition period after Brexit. The report was critical of the government for the inadequacy of these preparations and, in particular, for its failure to foresee and respond to the predictable administrative consequences of Brexit.

These individual criticisms are no doubt justified, but they should not obscure the larger political and psychological factors which always made it inconceivable that the government would approach its preparations for Brexit in a methodical and coherent fashion.

Channel crossings are at ‘risk of serious disruption and delay’ next month when the Brexit transition period ends, MPs warned yesterday. In a scathing assessment of the way ministers have planned for leaving the customs union, the Commons public accounts committee questioned the UK’s level of preparedness.

Yesterday Rod McKenzie, of the Road Haulage Association, said: ‘The best-case scenario is it will be shambolic. ‘The worst-case scenario is it will be catastrophic.’ British and EU negotiators are continuing discussions in London on a post-Brexit trade deal. The cross-party MPs said, with just four weeks to go, they did not believe the necessary systems are in place whether or not a deal is reached with Brussels.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK is STILL not ready for Brexit ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.