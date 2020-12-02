Tribute to former Mayor

TRIBUTE has been paid to former Frigiliana Mayor, Antonio Fernández Vera, who passed away last week.

The Council said it “wished to express its regret over the death of Mr Fernández Vera, and pass condolence to his family and friends”.

Fernández Vera was Mayor of the town between 1987 and 1995, “combining his dedication and commitment to the people with his work as a teacher and Director of the Enrique Ginés School of our Town,” said the local authority in a statement.

“From the Council of Frigiliana we want to express our posthumous gratitude for all his work and we express our sincere condolences to all his family, fellow teachers and friends”.

