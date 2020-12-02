Tribute to former Mayor

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Tribute to former Mayor
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Frigiliana Facebook

TRIBUTE has been paid to former Frigiliana Mayor, Antonio Fernández Vera, who passed away last week.

The Council said it “wished to express its regret over the death of Mr Fernández Vera, and pass condolence to his family and friends”.

-- Advertisement --

Fernández Vera was Mayor of the town between 1987 and 1995, “combining his dedication and commitment to the people with his work as a teacher and Director of the Enrique Ginés School of our Town,” said the local authority in a statement.

“From the Council of Frigiliana we want to express our posthumous gratitude for all his work and we express our sincere condolences to all his family, fellow teachers and friends”.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tribute to former Mayor”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleSex offender jailed in Essex following MOSOVO raid
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here