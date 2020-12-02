Traditional nativity scene with a personal touch

RINCON de la Victoria’s Department of Culture, Fair and Festivities will open the town’s nativity scene in the Casa Fuerte de Bezmiliana at 4pm on Friday, December 5.

THIS year’s “unique” nativity has been given the personal touch and been handmade in a traditional way with around 20 pieces by a local resident.

Councillor Clara Perles stressed the “originality of this unique and special nativity scene developed in plasticine”.

Nativity creator, Agustín Gómez, said his desire was to “transmit more personal aspects with figures of the elderly, animals and even the Virgin Mary lying down after giving birth to baby Jesus”.

Perles said: “Thanks to Agustín who, for more than a year, has dedicated himself to making this artisan work.”

The scene can be viewed at the exhibition hall during normal opening hours.

And from Saturday, December 5, at 12 noon fun children’s activities will be held in the gardens of Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana.

Families will be able to enjoy Christmas drive-in sessions, concerts and family shows which will be announced every week.

Reservation must be made by email: cultura@rincondelavictoria.es

