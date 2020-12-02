TIGER KING Joe Exotic Hoping To Get A Presidential Pardon



Joe Exotic, real-name Joe Maldonado-Passage, star of the hugely popular Netflix documentary, ‘Tiger King’, is currently serving 22 years in the Federal Medical Centre, Fort Worth, Texas, but is hoping President Trump will grant him a presidential pardon before he leaves office in January.

His lawyer, Eric Love, has said, “We are waiting on the pen to hit the paper, we think we are very, very close”, and a government source commenting, “We’ve heard from the Tiger King. You wouldn’t believe the number of calls, some insane, we’ve gotten”, including a 257-page document written by Exotic himself.

Joe Exotic is serving time for offences including a murder plot against Carole Baskin, another tiger enthusiast with whom Exotic has a long-standing feud, but since the phenomenal success of the Netflix documentary, Exotic and his story have become world-wide news, and his team has been pressuring the government to have him released, with Trump even saying earlier this year, during a conference, that he would “look into it”, however, Baskin has countered the appeal, asking where is the sense in releasing a man convicted of two counts of murder.

In an online post, Joe Exotic wrote, “If President Trump grants me this miracle, I can honestly say I am putting everyone connected to that zoo and that industry behind me. I am taking the higher road and will work on forgiving them. They’ve got a much bigger man and karma to deal with one day than me, and God knows everything. I will spend every minute of my life making this up to my husband, using my platform to help sick children around the world, the homeless, and fighting for change in this justice system”.

