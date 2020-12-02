Terrified Greggs staff rolled over in morning robbery in Liverpool

TERRIFIED Greggs staff were rolled over in a morning robbery in Liverpool Shopping Park as robbers stole money at knifepoint on Wednesday, December 2.

Merseyside police are now appealing for witnesses after the two masked men, one brandishing a knife, helped themselves to cash after making threats to staff at around 6.25 am at the Edge Lane store.

Thankfully, nobody was injured although staff were left shaken by what detectives termed “despicable” scenes.

A spokesman said: “At around 6.25am, officers were called to Greggs on Edge Lane to reports that two men had entered, one of whom was in possession of a knife.

“Threats were made to staff and cash was taken. Nobody was injured although the staff were left understandably shocked and are being supported by officers.”

Detective Inspector Amy Smith said: “This was an awful experience for those members of staff to go through, and we’ll be offering support as our initial enquiries continue.

“To be threatened at your place of work is despicable and we will be working closely with all local businesses to make them aware of this incident, and also to ensure that we do all we can to find those responsible and put them before the courts.

“If you were near to Greggs and saw two men acting suspiciously, or making off after the incident, let us know and we’ll take action.”

