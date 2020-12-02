SWEDISH Woman Kept Her Son Prisoner For 30 Years in her Stockholm house



Police in Sweden have reportedly arrested a 70-year-old Swedish woman, accused of allegedly keeping her son prisoner in her house in the Hangine district of Stockholm, for almost 30 years.

Swedish prosecutor, Emma Olsson, stated, “He’s now in hospital, I know that he needed surgery”, after a man, in his 40s – who it is reported was taken out of school at 12 years of age – was apparently found by a relative, who notified the police, with officers discovering the man, unable to speak, toothless, and covered in sores.

Speaking to a Swedish newspaper, the relative who found the man said, “I’m in shock, broken-hearted, but at the same time relieved. I’ve been waiting for this day for 20 years because I figured out that she was totally controlling his life, but I never imagined the extent of it. I’m just thankful that he got help and is going to survive”, stating that the home was “covered in urine, dirt, and dust, and smelled rotten”.

A police spokesman commented, “We are looking into how long the son may have been imprisoned, but we assume it’s been a long period of time”, with the prosecutor, Emma Olssen, saying the woman denied all charges against her, of grievous bodily harm, and false imprisonment.

