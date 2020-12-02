THE FAMILY and lawyers of a Swedish-Iranian scientist facing execution in Iran fear he could be executed in the next few days unless urgent action is taken.

Ahmadreza Djalali, a Stockholm based medical doctor and academic, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and sentenced to death for espionage. The Islamic regime accused him of aiding Israeli spies in their assassinations of several senior Iranian nuclear scientists, charges he and his supporters deny. Fears for his life were exacerbated by the recent news that he was transferred from Evin prison to Rajai Shahr prison, where executions are usually carried out.

The Iran Human Rights group said that Djalali ‘is at imminent risk of execution and only a strong and urgent reaction from the international community can save his life’. He would become one of the first dual nationals to face death in Iran, just a week after the regime released British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert after detaining her on espionage charges.

The UN’s Human Rights rapporteur said that ‘human lives are just pawns in international politics’, saying there was ‘no end in sight’ to these cases of ‘tit for tat’ reprisals between rival powers. Djalili’s wife, Vida Mehrannia, has said she ‘cannot tell my children what is happening these past four years’ and called on the US government to intervene in saving her husband.

