Lottery probe after an unusual sequence of numbers spark fraud accusations in South Africa.

THE country’s PowerBall lottery saw the numbers five, six, seven, eight and nine drawn, while the Powerball itself the number 10.

-- Advertisement --



Twenty people bought a winning ticket scooping 5.7m rand (€300,000) each.

Another 79 players won €340 each.

“Congratulations to tonight’s 20 winners of the PowerBall draw,” lottery operator Ithuba tweeted, adding: “These numbers may be unexpected, but we see many players opt to play these sequences.”

20 New Multi-Millionaires!

Congratulations to tonight's 20 winners of PowerBall draw. These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences. Could you be one of these winners? Check your tickets now! — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 1, 2020

However, some South Africans have alleged a scam and an investigation is underway by South Africa’s National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “South Africa Lottery probe after unusual sequence of numbers spark fraud accusations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.