South Africa Lottery probe after unusual sequence of numbers spark fraud accusations

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
South Africa Lottery probe after unusual sequence of numbers spark fraud accusations
CREDIT: Pixabay

Lottery probe after an unusual sequence of numbers spark fraud accusations in South Africa.

THE country’s PowerBall lottery saw the numbers five, six, seven, eight and nine drawn, while the Powerball itself the number 10.

-- Advertisement --

Twenty people bought a winning ticket scooping 5.7m rand (€300,000) each.

Another 79 players won €340 each.


“Congratulations to tonight’s 20 winners of the PowerBall draw,” lottery operator Ithuba tweeted, adding: “These numbers may be unexpected, but we see many players opt to play these sequences.”

However, some South Africans have alleged a scam and an investigation is underway by South Africa’s National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “South Africa Lottery probe after unusual sequence of numbers spark fraud accusations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMore variety at Benidorm market
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here