Social housing in La Nucia

LA NUCIA town hall recently allocated three apartments to an elderly woman and two men.

The sheltered accommodation adjoining the El Calvari Social Centre has functioned since 2006 and the apartments are rented to pensioners on low incomes.

La Nucia has 36 of the 40-square metre apartments, suitable for one person as well as couples who can look after themselves.

The town hall pointed out that La Nucia is one of the Valencian Community’s few municipalities which covers six levels of care for Third Age residents, namely tele-assistance remote care, meals on wheels, home help, sheltered housing, a day centre and a care home.

