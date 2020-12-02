Shine bright like a diamond

THE human body contains 18 per cent carbon, whilst diamonds are pure carbon.

Cremation diamonds are real diamonds, made from love ones’ cremated ashes or hair, that can be graded the same to natural diamonds.

The only difference between natural diamonds and cremation diamonds from ashes is their origin – cremation diamonds are created from cremated ashes, whereas natural diamonds are minerals that form underground over billions of years.

The process of transforming your loved one’s cremation ashes into diamonds takes between 3 to 9 months (1 ct), depending on the size and colour of the cremation diamond ordered.

Many decide to wear memorial diamonds as a way of keeping their loved ones with them but there is also the avoidance of burial costs.

Cremation diamonds are usually set into a piece of memorial jewellery, such as a cremation ring, pendant or pair of earrings, and the wearer can take comfort in the fact that they will always have their loved one with them.

A cremation diamond is a keepsake that helps you to cherish your deceased loved one forever.

