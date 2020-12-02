Seville’s Most Beloved Nightlife Venue Closes After 28 Years

SEVILLIAN fans of alternative music, lively atmosphere, and tasty paella will be devastated today at the news that the city’s beloved Cafe Habanilla has closed after 28 years.

Located on Seville’s Alameda del Hercules nightlife hotspot, the bar is one of the city’s most iconic venues for locals and visitors alike. In a heart-wrenching Facebook post, the cafe’s owners broke the sad news that the shutters will remain closed even after Covid restrictions are lifted.

‘We say goodbye, we want to thank everyone who passed through our local’, said the manager, from ‘the musicians who week after week filled the Habanilla with music to the Sunday people who came to smell our paella’.

‘We are leaving, but we take with us the memory of many magical moments lived together with friends, customers, and locals.’ Since 1992 the Habanilla has been a mecca for different music genres. ‘We don’t want to forget our waitresses and waiters, the real architects of making you feel at home’.

‘We’d like it to be a ‘see you later’, but it will inevitably be a goodbye forever’ concluded the post, ‘In the meantime, we will keep all our stories, and yours, in the depths of our hearts’.

Soaring rent prices across the city centre, as well as the Covid pandemic, has led to a number of popular venues on the Alameda closing up in recent times. The iconic Jazz Naima cafe and the El Corto Maltese bar have also stopped doing business, while the legendary Cinema Alameda was recently converted into a four-star hotel.

