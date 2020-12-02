MIRACLE baby Molly was technically 27 years old when she was born making her just 18 months younger than her own mum thanks to the wonders of science.

Molly Everette Gibson was born using an embryo frozen in October 1992, only 18 months after her mother, Tina, now 29, was born in April 1991.

‘Miracle Molly’ broke the previous record held by her sister, Emma Wren, who spent 24 years as an embryo on ice before she was born in November 2017.

Both full genetic embryos were frozen together and then transferred to Tina’s uterus three years apart.

Mum Tina told the New York Post, “It’s hard to wrap your head around it, but as far as we’re concerned, Molly is our little miracle.”

Researchers at the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library, say Molly enters the history books as the longest-frozen embryo known to result in a live birth.

Lab director of the National Embryo Donation Centre Carol Sommerfelt said, “It was very rewarding for me to see an embryo that was frozen years ago result in the birth of a lovely baby.

“I feel honoured to be part of the process.”

