Channel 4

ALTHOUGH the weather hasn’t been spectacular recently, Manilva has welcomed a film crew from Channel 4 TV’s Place in the Sun programme which has shown a British couple that Sabinillas is a good place to settle.

Helping hand

THE Facebook page Que está pasando en San Pedro Alcantara is doing its bit to try to help local businesses by inviting them to produce a one-minute video detailing their services which can placed be free of charge on its page.

Movember

MIJAS Councillor Bill Anderson visited Biddy Mulligan’s bar in La Cala de Mijas on the afternoon of Sunday November 30 in support of Movember which addresses issues on men’s health including prostate cancer and mental health.

You are not alone

ONCE again, as it did in the first lockdown, the Fuengirola Council has launched its ‘You are not alone’ campaign, aimed at helping elderly residents, especially those who live alone, with two dedicated help numbers, 677 900 214 and 677 900 215.

Medical award

EMERGENCY doctor Rocío Lorenzo Álvarez, at the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda has won the award for the 2020 Best MIR of the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations (CACM) in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine.

Financial help

BENAHAVIS Council has invited local businesses which have been affected by the State of Alarm and Covid-19 pandemic to contact the local tax office to discover whether they might be eligible to receive a grant from the €400,000 that the Council expects to have available.

