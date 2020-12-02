PORTUGAL reports more than 3,300 new Covid cases and 68 more deaths, according to data published on Wednesday, December 2.

-- Advertisement --



The Portuguese health authorities have reported 3,384 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and 68 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, a day after the country exceeded the threshold of 300,000 infections and 2,500 deaths from the covid-19 pandemic.

The General Directorate of Health (DGS) has updated the official balance to show that 303,846 in total have been infected and that sadly 2,569 have reportedly died from the virus.

The authorities estimate that there are more than 75,000 active cases, while 3,338 patients remain admitted to hospitals, 525 of them in intensive care.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal reports more than 3,300 new Covid cases and 68 more deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.