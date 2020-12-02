THE run up to Christmas has in the past, before the Covid-19 pandemic, seen two particularly colourful events take place along the Costa del Sol, the switching on of the Christmas lights and the planting of colourful poinsettias.

In a time of gloom, the Fuengirola Council has planted more than 8,000 of these traditional plants throughput the municipality and instead of the usual red colour, the Council has sourced pink, red and yellow specimens in order to give just that extra bit of colour to the yuletide festivities.

-- Advertisement --



There will be in the region of 4,000 pink, 4,000 red and 850 yellow poinsettias planted in different public areas around the town which will hopefully sit well with the Christmas lighting.

One of the perennial problems of planting these popular plants which almost every household likes to own for themselves is the risk of them being dug up and stolen, so the Council has asked residents to treat them with care and respect.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pink, red and yellow poinsettias promise a colourful Christmas”.