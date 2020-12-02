PIERS MORGAN Calls Laurence Fox A D***head over coronavirus restrictions



Piers Morgan has had another spat with actor Laurence Fox on Twitter, as they argued about the coronavirus restrictions after Fox tweeted to his 259,000 followers saying how he had invited a large group of friends for lunch to his home, despite the lockdown being in place, to which the 55-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter told Fox to “shut up”, having just announced the latest coronavirus death figures of 603, saying it must be a “desperate heart-rending tragedy for their families”.

Fox responded, “Not to forget the tens of thousands of avoidable cancer deaths as a result of lack of diagnosis and treatment. Every one of them a heart-rending tragedy for their families. Just horrendous”, and Piers, in his customary manner, would not back down, “Yes. Of course, one of the reasons people may not get the cancer treatment they need is if people like you & Rita Ora keep ignoring lockdown rules to party with your mates, cases then inevitably rise, hospitals fill up & appointments get cancelled. Do you see the problem?”

Laurence hit back by posting a screenshot of an old tweet Piers had posted regarding his son attending a Black Lives Matter protest, alongside which Fox added, “people are getting tired of this moral superiority”, of course, Piers was less than impressed with Laurence’s criticism and hit back, “I think people are tired of you being a d**ahead, Laurence”.

