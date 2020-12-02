ONLY residents who live in Villajoyosa’s Old Quarter may now enter with their vehicles.

They also need a permit, or must be in the process of obtaining one, to comply with a measure that the town hall introduced to reduce traffic in La Vila’s centuries’ old centre.

-- Advertisement --



Vehicles may now enter and exit only via Plaza Castelar and the junction between Doctor Esquerdo and the Paseo de San Pedro.

Number plate readers equipped with traffic lights turn green only for authorised vehicles but the town hall is giving Old Quarter residents two months’ grace to acquire a permit before they risk fines between €100 and €500.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Only residents’ cars allowed in Villajoyosa’s Old Quarter.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.