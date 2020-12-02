Off-duty cop sees off suspected armed robbers while having ice cream with son

Off-duty cop saw off suspected armed robbers while having ice-cream with his son.

THE unnamed policeman, 46, was sitting outside an ice cream parlour with his son in Montevideo, Uruguay, when two men approached the shop and one appeared to reach for something in his pocket.

It’s not clear if the suspect was confronting the off-duty officer, but he drew his gun and fired at both of the men, who ran off.

CCTV footage has gone viral, with many commenting on the copper didn’t even drop his ice cream.


