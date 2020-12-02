Nottingham Couple Distraught after COVID-19 Stops IVF Treatment

A NOTTINGHAM couple are distraught after the COVID-19 pandemic first delays and then stops their IVF treatment.

Elliot Murawski, aged 30 and Lisa Selby, from Basford in Nottingham, have been trying for a baby since Elliot finished his prison sentence. Elliot was released last April and after attempting to conceive naturally, the couple turned to the NHS and IVF treatments.

Lisa, 43, was distraught when the COVID-19 pandemic first delayed the IVF treatment but understood the situation. The couple first met in a recovery group and now have their own Instagram group to help others, it has nearly 20,000 followers and is called ‘bluebaglife’.

Lisa is a Fine Arts Lecturer in Nottingham and said, “We got a referral from our GP in January but then after Covid hit, followed by the lockdown, things understandably began to slow down.

“The fertility unit at the QMC was closed for a couple months which we understand, but we didn’t have any correspondence to know where we were in the process. Things became a little clearer once we did hear back.

“I was approaching my 43rd birthday which was worrying because I knew that’s the cut off age for fertility treatments here. When my cycle was cancelled I was told they couldn’t continue with it like they possibly could for someone who was 42 or younger.

“I’m so grateful for the NHS funding that cycle but the restrictions that followed were a big blow for us. The whole process is wrapped in hope that you end up stressing so much which impacts on your physical and mental health.”

The couple are now unable to continue with IVF.

