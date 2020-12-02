DENIA residents would like a bare plot of land on Calle Marques de Campo to be converted into a Mediterranean-style garden.

The town hall gave the local population the opportunity of deciding the future of the site of the former health centre and a total of 1,248 people cast votes in an online ballot throughout last month.

-- Advertisement --



Roughly 50 per cent wanted a large expanse of grass and 54 per cent said they preferred trees to shrubs and wanted deciduous trees as well as native evergreens.

Again, practcally half of those who voted agreed that it should not be designed with any one age group in mind.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New role for empty Denia site.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.