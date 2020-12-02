MOTHER of three, Teah Vincent, 32, told jurors that the schoolboy looked older than he was, and claimed she was “sure” he told her he was 16 before they had sex in 2018.

-- Advertisement --



The mum is accused of having sex with a boy she was aware was just 14 years of age told a jury that it never occurred to her he might be underage.

She told jurors, “I’m sure he told me he was 16 and I felt he looked much older.

“It didn’t occur to me that he might be underage.

“He definitely didn’t tell me he was in Year 9, or that he was only 14, before we had sex.”

Ms Vincent was giving evidence at Gloucester Crown Court on the third day of her trial.

The prosecution allege she invited the boy and his 14-year-old friend to her home after seeing them playing football nearby in 2018.

After having sex with the boy, she said, “there was a discussion about school and I realised he was not in the sixth form and it was only then I realised his actual age”.

“I think he panicked when he revealed his age being 14,” she said.

“I’m angry with myself and I am angry with them for lying about their ages.

“If I had known the truth at the time I wouldn’t be here in court now.”

The trial continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mother of three admits having sex with schoolboy aged 14”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.