More variety at Benidorm market

STALLS selling clothes, shoes and non-essential items returned on December 2 to Benidorm’s open-air market.

The market closed when the State of Alarm was announced last March but although the market in the Foietes reopened in July stalls were limited to fruit, vegetables and foodstuffs.

Traders selling other goods complained that Benidorm was one of the few municipalities where they were excluded and on several occasions organised peaceful demonstrations outside the market.

A delegation of stallholders also visited the town hall where they explained their predicament to Benidorm’s Commerce councillor Lorenzo Martinez, who recently announced the town hall’s decision to readmit them.

“But always observing health and safety measures,” he stressed.

More than 8,000 visited the mercadillo on December 2, Commerce department sources revealed.

The market was laid out in its pre-lockdown arrangement with clothes, shoes and non-essential goods in the lower zone of the Foietes site with fruit and vegetables in the upper section.

First to return were stalls with an even number, while the following week it will be the turn of those with odd numbers. In all, traders set up 100 stalls compared with 232 in the past, owing to the need to maintain social distancing.

