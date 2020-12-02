More than 1,000 pharmacists still waiting for ‘quick’ Covid test training

More than 1,000 pharmacists are still waiting for training in carrying out ‘quick’ antigen tests in Madrid.

MINISTER of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, said today (Wednesday, December 2), that while a “fairly well thought out document” detailing the plans for testing in pharmacies had been presented, no training or further details has been forthcoming.

“We already have 1,100 pharmacies prepared to do this training as soon as we have the authorisation to start up and increase our diagnostic capacity, which is essential to know how the pandemic behaves in our region,” he told Antena 3.

Only pharmacists accredited by the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid may perform antigen tests, and must previously obtain accreditation after passing a knowledge update course in coordination with the Spanish Society of Pharmacy Family and Community.


