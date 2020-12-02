Minute’s silence to remember victims of gender violence

Minute's silence to remember victims of gender violence
CREDIT: @MCarmenMoreno/Twitter

A MINUTE’S silence to remember victims who have died “at the hands of their opressors” was held in Archez on Tuesday, December 1, to mark International Day Against Gender Violence.

MAYOR Mari Carmen Moreno Córdoba said: “Hopefully one day we will stop celebrating this day, because it will mean that we have achieved total equality between men and women has been achieved in all areas of life

The council thanked everybody who accompanied the local authority in the celebration which was held outdoors and with all the mandatory security measures against Covid-19 in place.

