MICHAEL Schumacher’s son, Mick Schumacher, will drive for US Formula 1 team Haas from 2021 following an announcement on Wednesday, December 2.

-- Advertisement --



It had been the cause of speculation for a long time, but now F1 fans will be able to watch the son of a motor racing legend take to the track and battle with British superstar Lewis Hamilton.

The 21-year-old, whose father was a seven-time World Champion, shared his delight on Twitter: “Always believed that this dream will become true! Racing for Haas F1 Team next year is an incredible feeling, and I couldn’t be happier. Thanks to everyone who supported me all the way!”

Always believed that this dream will become true! Racing for Haas F1 Team next year is an incredible feeling, and I couldn’t be happier. Thanks to everyone who supported me all the way! @HaasF1Team #HaasF1 #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari @insideFDA #essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/RgKrXUdKrk — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) December 2, 2020



Schumacher is currently driving in Formula 2 for the Prema Powerteam and is currently closing in on the title as he sits in pole position, 14 points ahead of his nearest challenger, Callum Ilott, with one race weekend left to be completed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Michael Schumacher’s son Mick will drive in Formula 1 from 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.