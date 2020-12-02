MEP Caught At Illegal Gay Sex Party

MEP Resigns After Being Caught At Illegal Gay Sex Party during lockdown



Jozsef Szajer, a top politician and lawmaker, in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-LGBT, ruling Fidesz party, has resigned his position as an MEP, on Sunday, November 27, after being caught at a sex party in a Brussels apartment, on Friday, November 25, when police raided the party and discovered an orgy with around 25 people, breaking the lockdown rules, saying in a statement, “I regret to have broken the lockdown rules, that was irresponsible of me, and I will accept the sanctions that result”.

The prosecutor’s office in Brussels has confirmed that two of the party guests invoked diplomatic immunity, and a third, identified by his initials, S.J., had been arrested on the scene after he tried to escape via a window, and when unable to produce any ID, was escorted home, where he produced his diplomatic passport, but on searching his backpack, police reportedly found drugs, Szajer stating, “Police said an ecstasy pill was found. It’s not mine, I don’t know who placed it, or how”.

It is believed no charges have been brought against the guests by prosecutors, who received only a verbal warning, and a fine, with Szajer commenting, “A newspaper ran in the Belgian press today a story about a house party in Brussels on Friday that I was attending. After the police asked for my identity – because I didn’t have an ID card in my pocket – I declared that I was a Member of the European Parliament. The police dealt with the case, gave me a verbal warning, and brought me home. I didn’t use drugs, I offered to the police on the spot to have an official test done, but they didn’t. Police said an ecstasy pill was found. It’s not mine, I don’t know who brought it or how. I made a statement to the police about this. I am sorry that I have violated the rules of assembly, it was irresponsible on my part, I will take the penalties for that”.

