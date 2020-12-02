Man attempts to take daughter at gunpoint

A MAN, 28, was arrested by Local Police in Malaga, for attempting to take his daughter at gunpoint following an argument with his partner, 22.

Local Police were called to the scene after the couple began fighting in the street.

The man had reportedly wanted to take one of their daughters by force and when she tried to stop him, he pointed two guns at her and at her relatives who live with them and threatened to shoot if they didn’t allow him to take the child. They went out into the street, where he followed them, threatening to shoot anyone who approached him.

When police arrived he went back inside and the police had to bang on the door until they eventually managed to get him to come out.

The woman let them in, and they found a semi-automatic handgun on the floor, which she said was hers. She was arrested for weapons possession.

Their search took them to another house in the same block where they found equipment for growing marihuana and bags full of the substance ready for sale.

The man was charged with domestic violence. When they were taken away, Local Police remained at the house until the National Police arrived.

