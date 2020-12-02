LIONEL MESSI Fined €600 For Maradona Tribute after scoring a goal



Lionel Messi, the captain of Barcelona, has been fined €600 for removing his shirt after he scored a goal against Osasuna last weekend, with his club receiving a fine of €350.

When he removed his Barcelona shirt, Messi had a Newell’s Old Boys football shirt underneath, in homage to his friend, Diego Maradona, the Argentina football legend who passed away last week, for which he received a yellow card, and the €600 fine, which came from the Competiton Committee, along with a warning, for breaking article 91 of the Disciplinary Code, which could have been as much as €3000.

Mateu Lahoz, the referee had no choice but to give Messi a yellow card, writing in his match report, “In minute 73 the player (10) Messi Cuccittini, Lionel Andres was booked for the following reason. For removing his shirt, after scoring a goal, showing a new shirt of the Newell’s Old Boys team, from the 93/94 season, with the number 10 on the back”, meaning that his report on Messi goes into the history books of Spanish football, officially recorded.

