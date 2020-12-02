Legendary rings found during monastery restoration

FOUR legendary silver rings have been found during restoration work at the Santo Estevo de Ribas de Sil Monastery in Nogueira de Ramuin, Ourense.

They were found in a silk bag embroidered with gold thread and are thought to be the rings belonging to nine bishops considered to be saints and thought to have magic healing powers.

According to the Ourense Bishopric, the work being carried out on lateral alterpieces containing relics, which is being funded by the Xunta de Galicia, revealed an urn amongst the remains of the nine saints. It contained the rings with different stones as well as two written documents.

One of them, according to a report in national Spanish daily 20minutos.es, read: “These rings are those remaining from the nine Holy Bishops. They are what is left. The others disappeared. They must be dipped in water for the infirm and many are cured”.

Luis Manuel Cuña Ramos, the Episcopal delegate for heritage and cultural assets of the Ourense Diocese, told local Spanish daily La Voz de Galicia, that they are simple rings, made of silver melted with another metal. The bag containing them was covered in dust from previous work which had been carried out in the church. The authenticity of the rings, which may have been put in place with the relics in 1622, is being tested and restoration teams from the Vatican in Rome have been contacted.

It is hoped they will be able to confirm if these are the legendary missing rings which haven’t been seen in centuries and which legend says have the power to heal the infirm.

