Killer Lived with Flatmate’s Body for Six Weeks After Stabbing Him

KILLER lived with his flatmate’s body for six weeks after stabbing him to death, before turning himself in to the police.

Matthew Chibnall, aged 55 of Eden Street in Coventry, stabbed his flatmate to death and then lived in the flat with the body for six weeks. Chibnall used the flatmate’s bankcard to buy alcohol during this time. The victim, Anil Vegad, aged 57, was a father who will be deeply missed. Chibnall was convicted of murder at the Coventry Crown Court on November 30.

Chibnall handed himself in for the crime on June 1. Police officers on entering the flat found the body of Anil in the living room and he had suffered from a stab wound in the neck.

Anil’s family made a statement via the police and said, “We have all been devastated as a family.

“Although justice has been served, this will never bring our Dad back. He was a loving, kind and generous person.

“Whenever our Dad walked into a room he would light it up. Our Dad was well known in the community and well loved by everyone.

“Our Dad will be deeply missed but never forgotten, he will always be in our hearts.”

