Kaavan The Worlds ‘World’s Loneliest’ Elephant Makes a Friend

KAAVAN, named the ‘worlds loneliest’ elephant, had been alone since the death of his mate Saheli. But he has now made his first friend in eight years.

Kavaavan had spent most of his life in the Marghazar Zoo in Pakistan, but in May the zoo was ordered to be closed. Cher joined the campaign to free Kaavan, even writing songs to help capture people’s attention.

The campaign was successful and Kaavan has made the journey to Cambodia. He flew in a custom-built crate that he had spent three month getting used to, to ensure the flight would be stress-free. He also ate a whopping 440lbs of snacks on the 10-hour flight.

Neth Pheaktra, spokesperson for the Environment Ministry said, “Once Kaavan feels at home in a controlled setting, he will be released in a wildlife sanctuary, in Oddar Meanchey province, in the northern section of Cambodia, where some 600 Asian elephants live in peace and tranquillity,”

Kaavan has made his first friend in eight years and has been photographed touching trunks with another elephant.

