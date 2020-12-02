Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Found GUILTY of Breaching Covid Restrictions at Hyde Park anti-lockdown protest in May.

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers, has been found guilty of breaching covid restrictions at an anti-lockdown rally held in Hyde Park in May this year. District Judge Sam Goozee found the charge proven that he breached coronavirus rules during a gathering at Speakers’ Corner on May 16. Piers Corbyn, wrote in his notepad as the judge delivered his verdict following a two-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Defence counsel Ben Cooper QC cited a subsection of coronavirus rules that said no proceedings can be taken against someone issued with a FPN (fixed penalty0 until 28 days after it was handed out. He also cited a tweet from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, responding to anti-racism rallies the following month, that “people have a right to protest peacefully”, and said the police decision to arrest him was “disproportionate and unnecessary”.

Returning his decision, the judge said: ‘Without the regulations in place, your conduct would have been lawful. But the enforcement of regulations was necessary for public health. Police took a measured response. You, however, didn’t engage with police – police action in arresting you was necessary and proportionate.’

The judge handed Corbyn an absolute discharge – meaning he will not be fined or face any further punishment – after hearing he had spent 12 hours in custody after being arrested.

Eight members of Corbyn’s group, Stand Up X, sat at the back of the socially distanced court to support the controversial weather forecaster while others were told to wait outside. They refused to stand when District Judge Sam Goozee entered the room at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

