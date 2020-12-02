Inquest for the Manchester Arena Attack at Ariana Grande’s Concert

THE inquest for the Manchester Arena Attack at the Ariana Grande concert has been told that additional security was considered but would have cost too much.

The management for Ariana Grande had considered tighter security at the Manchester arena, but settled on lesser measures after being told the costs that they would incur. The Dangerous Woman tour, venue security director, Bob Fontenot had requested full pat downs of the audience, but did not want to cover the costs involved.

The inquest heard how “bag checks and metal detectors upon entry at the discretion of the venue” had been requested originally, but that the use of wands for metal detection was not carried out as standard at the Manchester arena.

At Ariana’s earlier show at the NEC in Birmingham full pat downs had been used, however at Manchester only a few day later, the security only entailed “random” pat downs due the cost involved. Salman Abedi, set the bomb off the “City Room” of the arena, which was not inside the area covered by the security cordon.

