‘I’ll see you in four years’ Donald Trump plans to run for US President again

DONALD Trump has shared his plans to run for US President again, suggesting he will enter the election race for 2024.

-- Advertisement --



The Republican reportedly told a lively crowd at the White House Christmas party on Tuesday, November 01, “I’ll see you in four years.”

Trump continues in his efforts to overturn Novembers election result which saw him beaten by Democrat Joe Biden amid unproven claims the process was rigged.

The billionaire businessman has reportedly spoken in private about the potential for re-entering the presidential race after Biden’s first term ends.

However, Trumps Christmas party comments are the first time he has publicly implied he would be running.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Politico reports Trump as saying.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’I’ll see you in four years’ Donald Trump shares plans to run for US President again”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.