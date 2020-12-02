Huercal De Almeria ‘New’ Mirador Del Mediterraneo Sports Facilities

Huercal De Almeria is set to bring a multitude of sport facilities to the ‘New’ Mirador Del Mediterraneo.

The neighbourhood of Mirador Del Mediterraneo will see new sports facilities arriving in the area. Over 2,500 square meters have been set aside, and once built will contain multipurpose sports courts, a viewing area with pergola, a leisure and recreation area, and benches to enjoy the views and rest. The young ones will benefit from an area specially for traditional games.

The sport facilities will be between Montesquieu street and Erasmo de Rotterdam. Ismael Torres, mayor, said that there is money in the budget for Mirador del Mediterráneo neighbourhood.

