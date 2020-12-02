Hiker Esther Dingley Still Missing in the Pyrenees

THE British hiker Esther Dingley is still missing in the Pyrenees, after a week of searching.

Esther, aged 37 was travelling in Europe with boyfriend Dan Colegate, aged 38, but a police search began on Wednesday 25 after she did not return when expected. The last contact that Dan had with Esther was on November 22 via WhatsApp.

Esther was hiking a route following the Spanish – French border and started on November 21 in Benasque, Spain. She was expected to stay at the Refuge de Venasque in France on November 22. The search for the missing hiker is ongoing and helicopters have been searching on both the Spanish and French sides of the Pyrenees.

Dan took to social media and said, “I just wanted to write a short thank you for all of the support and messages that have arrived in the past few days.

“I want to write a more complete update soon, but as of now there is still no sign of Esther anywhere in the area she was intending to explore, despite extensive searching from both sides of the border.

“I’m going to do some more walking myself now before the sun goes down.”

