A HAMPSHIRE teaching assistant has admitted to hiding a phone in the school toilet in order to film pupils.

Jack Dunn, aged 24 was found out after a pupil spotted the phone that the assistant had hidden in the school toilet in November 2019. Dunn has admitted that the videos were recorded for his sexual gratification.

-- Advertisement --



Dunn worked at the Denmead Junior School in Hampshire and the court heard how he had placed the phone hanging over into a cubicle. He had taken seven videos and had also then taken still photographs from the video footage.

Paul Fairley, prosecutor said, “The iPhone was set up in the school toilets and seven videos were recorded over those number of days.

“They were still on the phone when another child recovered it.”

Dunn has admitted making category C images of children and voyeurism, he has no previous convictions and will be placed on the sex offenders’ register until sentencing on January 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hampshire Teaching Assistant Hides Phone in School Toilet”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.