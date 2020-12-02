Hacker Steals 9 Million Euros from a Pharmaceutical Company by Impersonating a Manager

A Hacker has Stolen 9 Million Euros from a Pharmaceutical Company in Spain after Impersonating a Manager.

A hacker has swindled more than 9 million from the Zendal pharmaceutical company in Galicia Spain by impersonating a manager which allowed him multiple bank transfers in his own name. The multi-million euro scam was apparently perpetrated using the phishing technique. The hacker had actually spoofed the identity of the issuer to scam the company.

The Zendal Group is dedicated to biotechnology and is currently preparing to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine against Covid19. The pharmaceutical company filed a complaint with the Civil Guard after discovering the deception. They are now waiting for the results of the investigations of the agents involved who are trying to follow the money trail to find the perpetrators and hopefully recover the money.

In a statement issued by the company this morning, they say they prefer to be cautious and not make assessments for the moment, leaving the investigators to work. They also ensured that, for their part, they will continue to work on the vaccine.

The hoax came to light because the company ran into liquidity problems at which point the chief financial officer contacted his superior and it was discovered that he had not ordered these transfers. The Zendal group is one of the most important pharmaceutical companies in Spain.

The search for the missing money continues…

