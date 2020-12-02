Guardia Civil arrest three people for selling protected species of reptiles

GUARDIA Civil arrest three people on a farm in the Barcelona town of Sant Vicenç de Montalt for selling protected species of reptiles.

Along with the arrests of the three people accused of trafficking the protected species, a significant number of live animals were rescued including 19 turtles (Trochemys Scripta), two turtles (Centrochelys Sulcata), two snakes (Aspidites Ramsavi), a chameleon (Chamaleo Callyptratus) and three crocodiles (Crocodylus Siamensis).

Guardia Civil, in collaboration with personnel from the Official Export Inspection Surveillance and Regulation Service (SOIVRE), determined that they were invasive species and species protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and subsequently made the move to stop the criminal operation.

The Guardia Civil began Operation Euler at the beginning of 2019 after they detected a Spanish resident arriving at the Barcelona airport on a flight from the Seychelles with 76 live baby Aldabra Giant tortoises camouflaged inside of his luggage.

The animals have been moved to specialised centres where they are recovering.

