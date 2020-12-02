FUENGIROLA’S Dumbest Ever Armed Robber gives himself away without even being questioned



A 52-year-old Spanish national was arrested for robbery, on Thursday, November 26, by National Police, in Fuengirola, Spain, who upon being stopped in the street by two officers searching for a suspect who had carried out some robberies earlier in the evening, said spontaneously, without being questioned, “Officer, I haven’t robbed any supermarkets”.

The suspect had earlier robbed two local supermarkets, only 30 minutes apart, the first one being the Maskon supermarket, on Camino de Coín, wearing a mask similar to the one used in Netflix series, ‘Money Heist’, at around 8.30pm, and then, another, El Jamón supermarket, on Calle Núñez de Balboa, this time using a scarf to disguise his face, threatening the cashiers in both stores, brandishing a knife, to hand over the till contents, before fleeing.

The officers had obtained CCTV footage of the suspect, and went in search of him, then spotted a man walking calmly down the street, fitting the description of the man in the CCTV, pulled their patrol car up to question him, which is when he gave himself up so stupidly, and so the police searched, only to discover two knives on his person, one with a three-inch blade, the other 11 inches.

