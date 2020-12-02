Fuengirola meets the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN

FUENGIROLA is one of the Spanish cities that best meets the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN, according to the report ‘The SDGs in 100 Spanish cities’ prepared by the Spanish Network for Sustainable Development.

The report uses data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) for its conclusions.

The objective of the work was to study, in an analytical and objective way, the degree of compliance with these SDGs in 103 towns in Spain (provincial and administrative capitals and town with more than 80,000 inhabitants), where 21.5 million people live, about 50 per cent of the Spanish population.

The mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, has valued the recognition very positively because “in addition to personally bragging that we live in a town with a high quality of life, the Government team that I lead has as its main objective to improve the well-being of the neighbours.

To do this, we put a lot of effort into scheduling activities and carrying out any type of action that translates into a real benefit for Fuengiroleños ”.

In addition, she stressed that “this recognition reinforces us to continue working on a way of understanding the town that is already highly valued by those who live here and have Fuengirola as a reference.”

