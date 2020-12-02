Featuring Superheroes and Superheroines

A FUNDRAISING calendar features photos of Calpe’s Superheroes and Superheroines.

The calendar is a joint initiative by the Calpe branch of Spain’s national cancer charity AECC and the Calpe-Benissa Animal Protection SPA.

Some of the people – and the animals – pictured in the calendar have overcome illness while others have accepted a new situation after an accident. Yet others have conquered the difficulties and obstacles that life has presented them with.

The calendar also includes Superhero dogs and cats that have been rescued from the street by SPA, each with their own story of overcoming adversity.

Every photograph bears a phrase chosen by each of the superheroes that sums up their fighting spirit and could also help to inspire others.

The calendars, which cost €5, are available from the Calpe’s AECC headquarters at Calle Major 16.

They can also be found at Calzados Daltur (Calle Los Almendros), Galeria Pepe Davent (Calle Llibertat), Monica Monje Photographic Studio (Calle Joan de Garay) and Mr Dog Dog Grooming Salon (Callle Huelva).

All funds raised will be shared between the AECC and SPA, enabling them to carry on their good work.

