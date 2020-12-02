Father who threw his baby into river and killed him is given hospital order

A father who threw his 11-month-old baby boy into a fast-moving river and killed him has been given a hospital order.

A COUPLE witnessed Zak Eko, 23, pick up his son Zakari out of his pram and “swing the baby backwards and forwards” before throwing him over a fence and into the river.

A number of members of the public tried to rescue baby Zakari from the water but couldn’t get to him due to the steep river bank.

The child travelled about a mile down the river and was in the water for over an hour before emergency services were able to retrieve him having been called at around 4.25pm on September 11, 2019, to reports that a baby was in the River Irwell close by to the Lock Keepers Inn on Mill Lane in Radcliffe.

Emergency services managed to upll Zakari William Bennett-Eko from the river and rush him to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

The court heard that Eko and his partner had eaten a meal at the Lock Keeper Inn pub on Mill Bank earlier that afternoon.

After the meal, the couple went home and whilst mum was upstairs Eko took his son out in his pram for a walk.

After throwing his son into the river, Eko then returned to the pub and sat at a table whilst emergency services scrambled to the scene in an attempt to save the baby’s life.

Eko made some admissions to another customer in the pub who called the police and he was arrested.

Eko, 23, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a hospital order and an indefinite restriction order at The Lowry Nightingale Court after being found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility on Tuesday, December 1.

