Engine failure forces plane to make emergency landing

Engine failure forces plane to make emergency landing
CREDIT: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos

Engine failure forced a plane to make an emergency landing on Las Lindes and Cenicero beach in El Morche on Tuesday, December 1.

THERE have been no reported injuries or damage to the plane, which landed at around 11.15am.

Malaga airport control tower informed 112, which in turn reported the incident to emergency operations and the Guardia Civil.

Sources from the armed institute confirmed that when a technical problem arose, the pilot decided to land on ​​the coast, according to Malaga Hoy.


No other details have been released.

