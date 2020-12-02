Drug dealer jailed for longer after intervention by Solicitor General

Lewis Jay Davis was found in possession of a stun gun and class A drugs has been jailed following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

The 25-year-old was arrested in a pub car park on July 10, 2020 after he was found in possession of 11 wraps of cocaine, a cannabis bud, a stun gun and more than £200 (€220) in cash.

When the police searched his home address they recovered more than £7,000 (€7,727) in cash, as well as bags of MDMA and two further stun guns.

Davis received a deferred sentence on September 25, 2020, at Bournemouth Crown Court. Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, on Wednesday, December 2, the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to 3 years’ imprisonment, minus 37 days Davis spent on qualifying curfew.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: “Davis dealt class A drugs and was found in possession of dangerous weapons. It is right that the Court of Appeal has given him a custodial sentence today.”

