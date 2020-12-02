Digital Advent Calendar Launched by Disneyland Paris

WITH Christmas at Disneyland Paris being cancelled due to COVID-19, they have launched a new digital advent calendar in the hopes of keeping the festive spirit alive and the children entertained.

The digital advent calendar is free and each day a new “digital door” will open, revealing an activity hosted not only by Mickey Mouse and friends but by celebrities. Activities will include shows, videos, arts and crafts to keep the little ones amused, and recipes for Christmas delights.

Disneyland Paris will be staying closed until early February next year, but guest that had planned to visit over the Christmas period and early next year are being encouraged to rebook their trips. Emmanuel Macron, French President, has said that the country has begun to ease restrictions due to COVID-19 and that Christmas in France will see families permitted to see each other and shops and theatres will be open.

