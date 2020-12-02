Delivery man arrested for attempted sexual assault

A DELIVERY man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexual assault a 20-year-old woman he was giving an order to in Malaga city.

The Italian man, 40, entered the house while the woman went to get money to pay him for the package, closed the door behind him and tried to sexually abuse her, as she was alone in the house at the time.

She asked him to leave, but he forced himself on her although she managed to push him out of the house. She tricked him by saying she would give him her number and claiming her parents were about to arrive at the house.

Officers from the Family and Women’s Unit of the National Police (UFAM) launched an investigation following the report and managed to locate the person described by the victim within 48 hours. According to local Spanish daily Diario Sur, he worked for a well-known delivery company through an outsourced firm.

He was charged with sexual assault and trespassing. He has no criminal record.

Meanwhile, in Granada, a man, 20, punched a woman, 17, in the face twice after she told him off for stroking her face.

Local Police report that the woman had not suffered any other type of abuse from the man, who she had never seen before.

The man remained in the area until the police and the woman’s mother arrived, and was taken to the police station for identification. They informed him of his obligation to appear in court when required. The woman and her mother then went to the police station to make a formal complaint about the unexpected attack.

