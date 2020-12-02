Delivery driver trashed luxury cars worth £1MILLION including a Bentley

A DELIVERY driver who trashed £1 million worth of supercars in a race through one of London’s most sought after neighbourhoods was spared jail with a suspended sentence.

Ahmed Al Husseini, 25, was caught on CCTV chasing after a McLaren SLR in his Audi A8 seconds before he flew through the air and collided with metal railings outside a home in Chelsea.

Husseini admitted destroying the £300,000 McLaren along with a parked Porsche Cayenne worth approximately £100,000 and a Bentley costing £200,000.

Two other Porches and two Audi Q7s were also hit along with a Fiat 500 and a Range Rover.

CCTV footage shows a McLaren racing down the 30mph street, way above the speed limit, followed by Al Husseini at the wheel of an Audi Q7.

Judge Sarah Paneth told him, ‘One other remarkable feature is that the only person seriously injured is you.

‘But damage to other vehicles or property, that you have achieved in spades.

‘It’s perhaps a credit to Audi engineering that you weren’t and your passenger escaped serious injury too.

‘It was quite clear that what you did was totally out of character and I accept that.

‘It was your admission that you were racing effectively to try and catch up with that vehicle.

‘You have suffered the consequences perhaps more than anyone else, you continue to have flashbacks and to be unable to get into a car.’

Al Husseini was given a ten-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Judge Paneth added, ‘Had you been even slightly over the limit I would not be suspending the sentence, it is the highly unusual circumstances in this case and the lack of all the aggravating features.’

