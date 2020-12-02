A CRASH on the A-7 between a van and a car leaves at least three people dead in El Ejido.

The accident occurred early this morning before the 7am curfew finished, and it has been confirmed that at least three people have died. 112 received multiple calls to say that on the A-7 after the Almerimar exit a van and a car had collided.

-- Advertisement --



The damage from the accident is extensive and it is not known if more people are involved or injured. The emergency services were working to rescue trapped people from the vehicles, and traffic jams were backing up towards Berja.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Crash Between Van and Car Leaves Three Dead in El Ejido”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.