Club Med to Offer £95 Home Covid Test Kits

CLUB MED is to Offer £95 Home Covid Test Kits from Randox.

Covid PCR home tests are to be offered by Club Med at the discounted price of £95. The all-inclusive operator has just struck a deal with UK Covid-19 testing specialist Randox to offer tests costing £25 less than the regular rate.

The tests will be sent out for next-day delivery if ordered before midday on weekdays. Results will be provided within 24 hours of the sample arriving in the laboratory. Once this is completed, customers will need to arrange to have the sample collected from a local drop-off point, according to Club Med.

The testing initiative comes on top of Covid-19 cover included on travel with the company until April 30, 2021. Full refunds or vouchers will be offered should holidaymakers they test positive for the virus, borders close or if they are required to quarantine in the arrival country or on their return to the UK.

Guests also have the option of changing their holiday dates free of charge, say Club Med. Along with its comprehensive coverage now being offered to clients, Club Med recently announced: “Safe Together” – enhanced hygiene and safety protocols implemented in all international resorts.

Several airports including Gatwick, Edinburgh and Newcastle have introduced drive-through test centres with subsidised rates starting from £60 for passengers, but capacity is severely limited.

